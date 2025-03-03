Search underway for missing cruise ship passenger

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a 56-year-old female American passenger who is reported to have jumped off a cruise ship in waters approximately seventeen (17) nautical miles off South Grand Bahama.

On Monday, March 3rd, 2025, sometime around 11:30 a.m., officials from the Royal Bahamas Defense Force reported the incident to police in Grand Bahama. Later, the incident was reported to police in New Providence at 12:28 pm. on the same date by the ship agent for the Nassau Cruise Port. Preliminary reports indicate that on 2nd March 2025, shortly after 10:00 p.m., the victim is alleged to have gotten into an argument with her fiancé and, unfortunately, jumped overboard.

The US Coast Guard, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, and AIRMIA MH-65 searched the area with negative results. However, due to weather conditions, search efforts were temporarily suspended. The search efforts will continue as soon as weather conditions permit.