SEARCH CONTINUES: Two Bahamian men still missing 48 hours after plane crash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Authorities continue to search for two Bahamian men whose plane crashed in waters off Salina Point, Acklins, on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the men departed New Providence en route to Inagua around 5pm but never arrived.

Air Accident and Investigation Department (AAID) Chief Investigator Delvin Major advised members of the media that the aircraft was spotted near Salina Point and a search was launched to locate and rescue the men.

That search continued up until yesterday afternoon, however, the AAID said nothing was found.

“We can report that efforts continue to locate the aircraft or its two occupants,” Major said.

“The search area was expanded to include the shorelines of Acklins and adjacent cays for any sign of the aircraft or its occupants.

“The Royal Bahamas Defense Force, as well as the United States Coast Guard, continued their aerial search of the area with no success.”

Major said a further update into the matter is expected by today.