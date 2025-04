NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Search and rescue efforts are underway for an adult male who went missing on Tuesday April 8, 2025, in waters near Grand Cay.

Police were alerted of the incident shortly after 4:00 p.m. Preliminary reports indicate that the male went missing while attempting to leave Grand Cay enroute to Freeport, Grand Bahama, on his 17ft Aqua Sports Boat.

Members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defense Force, and BASRA were alerted, and search efforts are ongoing.