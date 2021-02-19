SEARCH AND RESCUE: Disabled vessel en route to capital

LocalFebruary 19, 2021February 19, 2021 at 11:55 am Ava Turnquest
SEARCH AND RESCUE: Disabled vessel en route to capital
The 50-foot fishing vessel “Alexandria” that was rescued in a joint effort between the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and US Coast Guard on Thursday. (RBDF PHOTO)

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A disabled vessel with five occupants onboard is en route to the capital after a joint effort by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Search and Rescue Unit and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) safely rescued them on Thursday night.

Yesterday, the RBDF Operations Center received a distress call that a 50-foot fishing vessel “Alexandria” was experiencing mechanical problems.

The HMBS LIGNUM VITAE, under the command of Sub Lieutenant Miska Clarke, along with a fixed-wing aircraft from the USCG were dispatched to assist in the search efforts.

The disabled vessel was eventually located approximately 50 nautical miles southeast of Kemp’s Bay, Andros.

According to the occupants, they left New Providence for a two-week fishing expedition on February 16, before experiencing mechanical problems some time into their journey.

The RBDF said all of the occupants were in fair health when they were rescued.

Tags

, , , , , , ,

About Ava Turnquest

Leave a Reply

*