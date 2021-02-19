SEARCH AND RESCUE: Disabled vessel en route to capital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A disabled vessel with five occupants onboard is en route to the capital after a joint effort by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Search and Rescue Unit and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) safely rescued them on Thursday night.

Yesterday, the RBDF Operations Center received a distress call that a 50-foot fishing vessel “Alexandria” was experiencing mechanical problems.

The HMBS LIGNUM VITAE, under the command of Sub Lieutenant Miska Clarke, along with a fixed-wing aircraft from the USCG were dispatched to assist in the search efforts.

The disabled vessel was eventually located approximately 50 nautical miles southeast of Kemp’s Bay, Andros.

According to the occupants, they left New Providence for a two-week fishing expedition on February 16, before experiencing mechanical problems some time into their journey.

The RBDF said all of the occupants were in fair health when they were rescued.