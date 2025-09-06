Sealy says he will not offer himself in upcoming general elections

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Healthcare executive Charles Sealy II, a former CEO of Doctors Hospital who was said to be weighing a run for the Golden Isles seat, has announced that he will not be entering frontline politics in the upcoming general elections.

In a social media post, Sealy said: “Over the past few weeks I have had the profound pleasure to receive the positive endorsement by so many on the possibility of entering frontline politics. I believe the question for me is not ‘If’ but ‘when’. After much reflection and prayer, I have decided that I will not be offering myself as a candidate in the upcoming general elections.”

He added: “This decision was not made lightly. It was one based on an abiding respect for decency, fairness and what is best for the common good. I believe there are many men and women who have worked tirelessly and faithfully in the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and for our country over the years. They deserve the opportunity to step forward and to serve the Bahamian people in this capacity. My time will come; well deserved and most appropriately and I am prepared to serve my party in other capacities.”

Sealy expressed his gratitude for the support and encouragement he has received. “I am deeply grateful for the encouragement and support I have received from so many along my life’s journey. I remain committed to being a nation builder, and I will continue to do my part to strengthen our communities and help build a better Bahama land for future generations. Nation building does not only take place in Parliament. It happens every day—in our schools, our churches, our neighborhoods, and in the countless ways we serve one another as Bahamians. My commitment to this work remains strong, and I look forward to continuing to contribute wherever I am called.”

He concluded: “I wish all those offering themselves in the upcoming elections the very best. Our country’s future depends on strong leadership, vision, and unity of purpose.I remain committed to serving faithfully, convinced that together we can build a lasting legacy for generations to come.”