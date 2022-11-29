Scotiabank regional exec says tourism impact to drive country’s post-pandemic recovery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A top regional Scotiabank executive has expressed confidence that the recovery of tourism and its positive impact on the economy will help this nation recover from the effects of the global pandemic.

Anya Schnoor, Executive Vice President, Caribbean, Central America and Uruguay (CCAU), Scotiabank International Banking, in a recent visit with Prime Minister Phillip Davis, also discussed the bank’s key strategies for growth in the market and several matters impacting the Caribbean region.

The senior banker also congratulated the Prime Minister on the upcoming 50th independence of The Bahamas and on his pending chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Noting the importance of regional cooperation, Schnoor, who leads the development of the overall strategic direction of Scotiabank’s operations in the region, underscored the Bank’s commitment to investing in the future of the Caribbean. She further outlined the Bank’s continued support for the country’s advancement through transformative investments in technology and services that will lead to an enhanced customer experience.

“The Bahamas and the entire Caribbean region possess unique potential for widescale technological, economic and infrastructural development, and as a global leader within the financial services industry, we are committed to playing our part to foster this development. As we further position ourselves to enable these advancements, we will continue to align our strategy in the region to benefit both The Bahamas and the countries in which we operate,” Schnoor stated.

During her visit with the Prime Minister, Schnoor also expressed gratitude, on behalf of the Bank’s leadership, to the people of The Bahamas, who for the past 65 years have contributed to the success of Scotiabank in the region.

Scotiabank Bahamas recently expanded its investment in the digital transformation of its operations and has made several enhancements to its infrastructure within the Islands to optimize the services it provides to meet the financial needs of both existing and potential customers.

Among the most notable, is the upgrade of its ABM network to include intelligent deposit machines which have significantly expanded the services available to customers outside of banking halls.

Schnoor also highlighted the ongoing work being done to transform physical locations, including the renovation of the Bank’s Wulff Road and Jerome Avenue location into a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to providing personalized sales & service to customers. Over the past year, the Bank has also invested more than $40,000 in programs that have benefitted over 1,200 individuals, including students and members of the disabled community in The Bahamas.