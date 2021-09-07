Scotiabank named “Most Innovative in Data”

Bank wins Global Digital Banking Award highlighting its innovation in data, analytics and AI

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Scotiabank has been recognized as the “Most Innovative in Data” by The Banker’s Global Innovation in Digital Banking Awards 2021.

The Banker magazine, a Financial Times publication, recognizes global excellence in financial technology and celebrates innovation in finance at the annual awards.

Brian Porter, president and chief executive officer of Scotiabank, said: “Throughout the past year, the insight we’ve gained through data and analytics has allowed us to identify thousands of our most vulnerable customers and provide them with tailored support and advice to help them navigate through this challenging time.

“We’re pleased that for the second year in a row, The Banker has recognized Scotiabank for our innovation in financial services. Sincere thanks to our winning team of employees who have made these achievements possible, and congratulations on earning this global recognition.”

Roger Archer, managing director, Scotiabank Bahamas, said: “As we rollout our digital transformation programme, we will continue to leverage technology including the use of advanced data analytics capabilities to expand and enhance the way we engage and serve customers.

“Our overall investment in technology has aided our rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to make it easier for customers to do business with us. We are very happy that our efforts have been recognized.”

Notable recent highlights of Scotiabank’s data and analytics efforts include:

The expansion of digital sales, which made it easier for customers to access credit products such as loans and credit cards remotely via ABMs and online banking.

The Global AI Platform, which provides the infrastructure for the bank to deliver intelligent and personalized financial advice for customers.

The “Most Innovative in Data” award, received from The Banker on August 2, 2021, acknowledges the bank’s investments in data and analytics, as well as its commitment to delivering a more personalized customer experience.

Scotiabank was named the Best Bank in North America for Innovation in Digital Banking for 2020 by The Banker magazine.