Scotiabank Leaders meet with Government and Business Leaders to Deepen Engagement and Partnership

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – November 27, 2025: Francisco Aristeguieta, Group Head of

International and Global Transaction Banking, and Jabar Singh, President and CEO of

Scotiabank Colpatria and Head of Caribbean and Central America, led a strategic visit to

The Bahamas to reaffirm the bank’s commitment to the country and the wider Caribbean

region—a market that plays a critical role in Scotiabank’s international growth strategy.

The visit highlighted the importance of collaboration between global and regional leadership to

accelerate innovation and client-focused solutions.

During the visit, the executives—alongside Roger Archer, Scotiabank Vice President and

Country Head—met with Prime Minister the Honorable Philip Davis, senior government officials,

and business leaders. Discussions centered on economic opportunities, financial inclusion,

and sector development, reinforcing Scotiabank’s position as a trusted partner in The Bahamas

and across the Caribbean.

Singh emphasized the importance of the region within Scotiabank’s global objectives:

“The Caribbean is not just part of our footprint—it is core to our growth strategy. We are

channeling incremental capital, expanding digital capabilities, and building partnerships that

drive sustainable development and financial inclusion. This region offers unique opportunities,

and our ambition is to grow alongside our clients, supporting sectors that power economic

progress such as real estate, hospitality, and energy transformation.”

The visit also celebrated the strength of Scotiabank’s people and culture, emphasizing

the role of local leadership in delivering exceptional client experiences across the

Caribbean. Meetings with frontline staff and branch teams underscored the importance

of talent development and collaboration in driving performance.

Archer outlined the next steps for The Bahamas:

“Looking ahead, we are accelerating digital transformation and operational modernization to

deliver faster, simpler, and more accessible banking services. Another key priority is supporting

The Bahamas’ energy transition—a critical step toward meeting 2030 climate goals—by

partnering with industry leaders to create sustainable solutions that reduce costs and enhance

resilience across the archipelago.”

He added that Scotiabank has been a cornerstone of the Bahamian community for 70

years and that the visit reaffirms the bank’s promise to keep innovating, investing, and

growing with its clients and communities.

The visit concluded on November 19.