Scotiabank Leaders meet with Government and Business Leaders to Deepen Engagement and Partnership

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – November 27, 2025: Francisco Aristeguieta, Group Head of
International and Global Transaction Banking, and Jabar Singh, President and CEO of
Scotiabank Colpatria and Head of Caribbean and Central America, led a strategic visit to
The Bahamas to reaffirm the bank’s commitment to the country and the wider Caribbean
region—a market that plays a critical role in Scotiabank’s international growth strategy.
The visit highlighted the importance of collaboration between global and regional leadership to
accelerate innovation and client-focused solutions.
During the visit, the executives—alongside Roger Archer, Scotiabank Vice President and
Country Head—met with Prime Minister the Honorable Philip Davis, senior government officials,
and business leaders. Discussions centered on economic opportunities, financial inclusion,
and sector development, reinforcing Scotiabank’s position as a trusted partner in The Bahamas
and across the Caribbean.
Singh emphasized the importance of the region within Scotiabank’s global objectives:
“The Caribbean is not just part of our footprint—it is core to our growth strategy. We are
channeling incremental capital, expanding digital capabilities, and building partnerships that
drive sustainable development and financial inclusion. This region offers unique opportunities,
and our ambition is to grow alongside our clients, supporting sectors that power economic
progress such as real estate, hospitality, and energy transformation.”
The visit also celebrated the strength of Scotiabank’s people and culture, emphasizing
the role of local leadership in delivering exceptional client experiences across the
Caribbean. Meetings with frontline staff and branch teams underscored the importance
of talent development and collaboration in driving performance.
Archer outlined the next steps for The Bahamas:
“Looking ahead, we are accelerating digital transformation and operational modernization to
deliver faster, simpler, and more accessible banking services. Another key priority is supporting
The Bahamas’ energy transition—a critical step toward meeting 2030 climate goals—by
partnering with industry leaders to create sustainable solutions that reduce costs and enhance
resilience across the archipelago.”
He added that Scotiabank has been a cornerstone of the Bahamian community for 70
years and that the visit reaffirms the bank’s promise to keep innovating, investing, and
growing with its clients and communities.
The visit concluded on November 19.