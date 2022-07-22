Scotiabank invests in youth development, donates US$10k to Lead Institute programs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With the aim of supporting at-risk youth, Scotiabank Bahamas has contributed $10,000 to the Leadership Esteem Ability Discipline (LEAD) Institute in Freeport, Grand Bahama, to support its summer camp, Camp Future, and its alternative schooling program, Eagles Academy.

The camp, which runs from July 4 to July 29 between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., hosts up to 100 children and teens between the ages of 8 and 17, and engages them in a series of programs that introduce and develop their fundamental leadership skills and provide an opportunity for them to give back to the community.

Na-amah Barker, Director Retail Banking, Scotiabank Bahamas said the initiatives align with Scotiabank’s philanthropic focus to building the economic resilience of communities by helping individuals to maximise their potential despite difficult circumstances.

“At Scotiabank, we are here for every future and that includes the future of the children and young adults throughout The Bahamas, no matter their background. We could not be prouder to support the LEAD Institute as they provide positive avenues and second chances. We hope that our donation can aid in forging a better way of life for these youngsters,” Barker said.

Meanwhile, Troy Clarke, President and CEO LEAD Institute thanked Scotiabank for investing in the initiative and ultimately the youth of The Bahamas.

Noting that the country’s social and economic climate has shifted since the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarke said there is a great need for programs to support youth, especially those in at-risk demographics.

“This year’s camp far exceeded our expectations from last year. With Scotiabank being our major corporate sponsor, new topics and activities were added to the program, enhancing our service delivery. This was only made possible with Scotiabank coming on board as our primary sponsor and providing a significant donation,” he said.

“The adolescent stage can lead to negative behavior in response to that individual’s environment. As a result, a child will likely make poor choices which will impact both parent and child.

“Thus, Camp Future hopes to create an environment where the child/teen can thrive mentally and socially. This will be done by helping them improve their interpersonal skills, challenging them to make better decisions, develop life skills, meet positive role models and discover the best version of themselves,” added Clarke.

LEAD Institute is the premier non-profit organization that aids in the areas of community corrections for re-entry, alternative schooling, and drug treatment programs, and provides services to males in crisis through Eagles Academy. The institute also provides pathways toward a better way of life for school dropouts, former inmates, those on bail, and those with criminal records.

The Institute will officially launch the Eagles Academy program in Grand Bahama in September, which is a long-term prevention and intervention program in junior and senior high schools, that will engage students who are suspended or expelled from the regular school system.

Scotiabank, through its global ScotiaRISE philanthropic initiative, has allocated $500 million over the next 10 years to promote economic resilience among disadvantaged groups.