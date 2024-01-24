Scotiabank Hosts CV Bethel pep rally

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Scotiabank—the Official Bank of Jr Junkanoo and sponsor of the 2024 Jr Junkanoo Parade—took its “Scotiabank Jr Junkanoo School Tour” to CV Bethel Senior High School Wednesday afternoon to boost enthusiasm ahead of their big showdown on Bay Street during the upcoming cultural parade slated for Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Scotiabank officials, during a brief address during the pep rally Thursday afternoon, shared the importance of financial literacy and saving at a young age.

CV Bethel Senior High School won the senior division in Junior Junkanoo in 2023 and its students told Eyewitness News that they are hungry for another win.