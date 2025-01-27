Scotiabank donates $75K to Junior Junkanoo parade

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In a lively ceremony on Monday, 30 schools from throughout New Providence gathered at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture to draw the order of entry for the highly anticipated 2025 Junior Junkanoo Parade.

The event marks an exciting milestone as the Ministry, along with Scotiabank Bahamas and Sol Petroleum Bahamas Limited, continue to invest in nurturing the next generation of Junkanooers.

Roger Archer, Managing Director of Scotiabank Bahamas, emphasized the bank’s ongoing commitment to preserving Bahamian culture and supporting youth development. This year, Scotiabank has donated $75,000 for the second consecutive year to help schools prepare for the parade. Archer highlighted that these partnerships ensure that participating schools have the resources they need to make their mark on the “Greatest Show on Earth.”

Preschool Division

Coconut Grove Preschool will lead the parade as the first preschool entry, followed by Tiny Tot Preschool and Two by Two Preschool in second and third. The fourth and fifth spots go to One on One Preschool and Refresher for Kids, while The Big Apple and Just Kids will take the sixth and seventh positions.

Primary School Division

In the primary school division, the competition is fierce. T.G. Glover, Judith P. Thompson, and Yellow Elder Primary will be the first, second, and third schools to hit Bay Street. Following closely are Sybil Strachan Primary and Carlton Francis Primary in the fourth and fifth spots. Woodcock Primary will be seventh, while Eva Hilton Primary rounds out the division as the final primary school to make its entrance.

Junior School Division

The Junior School division will see T.A. Thompson Junior High School take the lead. HO Nash and A.F. Adderley Junior High will follow in second and third, while C.H. Reeves Junior High School will be in fourth place.

Senior High School Division

The Senior High School division is set for a competitive run, with The Government High School leading the way as the first entry. C.V. Bethel and R.M. Bailey Senior High Schools will follow in second and third, with C.I. Gibson and C.R. Walker Senior High Schools in the fourth and fifth spots. Anatol Rodgers Senior High School will round out the division in sixth place.

All-Age Schools Division

The All-Age Schools division will feature three schools: John Prince Williams, St. John’s College, and Layford Cay International, taking the first, second, and third spots, respectively.

Community Schools Division

In the Community Schools division, Flourish Youth will be the first to hit Bay Street, followed by Nemesis Temple No. 75 and Discovery Learning Center in second and third.

With the official order of entry set, all eyes are now on the 2025 Junior Junkanoo Parade which is set for January 30, 2025 at 6 pm on Bay Street.