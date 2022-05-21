Scotiabank Bahamas introduces inclusive parental leave policy

Increases fully paid leave for all parents by birth, adoption, and legal guardianship

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Scotiabank has established a new standard for parental leave for its employees.

The enhanced offering will include increased fully paid leave for all parents welcoming a new child, including adoptive parents, legal guardians, and parents who have given birth.

Maternity leave will be increased to 16 weeks – up from 13 weeks, while fathers, adoptive parents, and appointed legal guardians with a new child, will receive four fully paid weeks of parental leave.

Nadia Stubbs, Director, Human Resources hailed the improved offering as a progressive policy.

“Progressive policies that accommodate and respect personal dynamics and the family situation of each of our employees is already helping to drive our business success,” Stubbs said.

“This new standard for parental leave will better enable new parents to better integrate work/life priorities, including raising a family. It also demonstrates our core commitment to a culture of diversity and inclusion and one that puts our people at the heart of this.”

The Parental Leave Policy came into effect in March 2022 for Scotiabank employees in The Bahamas and other countries in the region where the bank operates.

“Delivering on our core purpose of ‘for every future’ underpins our approach to making our parental leave policy inclusive of all parents,” said Anya Schnoor, Executive Vice President, Caribbean, Central America, and Uruguay (CCAU).

“No matter where Scotiabankers are located, they will be able to expect quality coverage and flexibility that affords them the time away from work to support their families,” Schnoor added.