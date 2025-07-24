Scotiabank Appoints Yanique Forbes-Patrick as Head of Caribbean Corporate Affairs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Scotiabank has appointed Yanique Forbes-Patrick as Head of Caribbean Corporate Affairs, effective July 1, 2025.

In her new role, Forbes-Patrick will oversee corporate affairs across Scotiabank’s Caribbean markets, including The Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks & Caicos. She will focus on strengthening the Bank’s values and culture while elevating its brand presence across all business lines.

She will also lead the development of innovative internal and external communications and public affairs strategies in alignment with Scotiabank’s growth ambitions in the region.

Forbes-Patrick brings extensive experience to the role, having held senior positions in marketing and corporate communications. Her proven track record in brand visibility, reputation management, social impact, and sustainability positions her for success.

She holds an MBA with distinction from the University of Sheffield in the UK and a BSc in Management Studies from the University of the West Indies, Mona. Her appointment underscores Scotiabank’s ongoing investment in leadership excellence and regional growth.