Scotiabank and Mastercard Host ‘Digital Edge’ Seminar to Showcase the Future of Merchant Payments

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Scotiabank, in partnership with Mastercard, hosted an informative Digital Edge seminar recently held at the Margaritaville Beach Resort, bringing together local business leaders and international fintech experts to explore the future of digital payments in The Bahamas.

The event, designed to empower Bahamian business banking clients with the latest innovations in merchant payment solutions, featured experts including Gail Wylie, Senior Manager, Scotiabank’s North & Central Global Transaction Banking; Gustavo Wickavitch of YCS Electronic Transactions; Eldred Garcia of Powertranz; and Mastercard executives Jorge Romero, Senior Vice President, Caribbean Division, and Ricardo Pelaez, Director, Product Management, Merchant Solutions – Latin America & Caribbean.

“Scotiabank has been a leader in the merchant payments space in The Bahamas for several years,” said Roger Archer, Vice President and Country Head, Scotiabank Bahamas. “Digital Edge reflects our continued commitment to driving innovation and helping businesses across all sectors to harness the power of electronic payment platforms. Our goal is to ensure that our clients are equipped to compete and thrive in an increasingly digital economy.”

A key highlight of the event was a live demonstration of Powertranz’s Pay-at-the-Table device — a transformative solution that enables seamless payment directly from the customer’s table. This technology is setting a new standard in hospitality by improving service efficiency, reducing wait times, and enhancing the overall guest experience — a major leap forward for restaurants and hotels ready to lead in the digital era.

In addition, YCS Electronic Transactions showcased its Integrated Payment Solutions, which enable businesses of all sizes to streamline operations, reduce costs, and gain deeper insights into customer behavior through real-time payment data.

“In the corporate sector, we have seen remarkable strides in making it easier for clients to do business with us through electronic means,” said Gregory Stuart, Director of Corporate and Commercial Banking at Scotiabank. “These advancements have reduced costs, simplified processes, and created seamless ways to facilitate payments.”

Scotiabank’s digital platforms continue to empower small, medium, and large enterprises to expand their reach, tap into broader customer bases, and drive faster growth through secure and efficient payment solutions.

“At Scotiabank, we are proud to be on the cutting edge of this evolution,” added Stuart.

As businesses across the Caribbean and around the world embrace digital transformation, Scotiabank and Mastercard remain committed to fostering innovation, building strategic partnerships, and supporting clients with tools that enable long-term success in a fast-evolving payments landscape.