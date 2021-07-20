Scotiabank & American Express announce exclusive agreement to give greater value to Caribbean customers

Backed by American Express, Scotiabank will launch the platinum card in metal for its customers in the Caribbean

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — American Express and Scotiabank yesterday announced the expansion of their global relationship with an exclusive agreement for Scotiabank to issue American Express cards in various countries in the Caribbean. The focus will be to exceed the expectations of top-tier card customers in The Bahamas.

Scotiabank will first launch the metal version of the platinum card, aimed at card members who seek to live their lives to the fullest and get access to unique opportunities, all backed by two strong international brands. The platinum card will be initially issued by invitation only to existing Scotiabank customers.

Scotiabank American Express cards will be accepted by the Global American Express Merchants Network and customers will have access to travel, lifestyle and protection benefits.

The wide range of specially curated benefits and services of the new card include:

Access to VIP airport lounges worldwide with the Global Lounge Collection Program, including Centurion Lounge, International American Express Lounges, Delta Sky Club and Priority Pass.

Dinning program with a wide range of selected restaurants both local and global, offering discounts and other perks.

Premium benefits and competitive rates at over 1,100 exclusive properties worldwide through the Fine Hotels and Resorts program, such us Half Moon, the Cove at Atlantis, the Loren at Pink Beach, Amanyara or the Ocean Club.

Platinum concierge 24/7 travel and lifestyle services to help card members unlock more of their card benefits.

Additionally, platinum card members can earn rewards and accumulate points on all their day-to-day purchases, which can be used to redeem flights, hotels, car rental and excursions through the Membership Rewards program.

Scotiabank also announced its Installment Plans, which allows eligible purchases to be paid off over time at competitive interest rates.

“At American Express, we are focused on growing our network participants’ businesses, using our experience to create tailored products and services,” said Mario Luna, commercial director of partnerships with Banks of American Express for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

“This agreement with Scotiabank will provide clients with access to our global network of merchants, along with a world of special experiences, exclusive benefits and extraordinary services, with the security and support that characterize us.”

Commenting on the upcoming launch, Anya Schnoor, executive vice president for Scotiabank in the Caribbean, Central America and Uruguay, said: “We are excited to join forces with American Express to deliver exclusive new products to our customers.

“Combining the experiences of two successful companies with rich histories and collective brand power will make for a meaningful collaboration that will enhance our product suite and allow us to offer a strong value proposition to our customers.”

Roger Archer, managing director for Scotiabank in The Bahamas, added: “We are delighted about this collaboration and we are certain our customers will appreciate the wide range of benefits that a Scotiabank American Express Card will offer. We are committed to delivering the best-in-class financial products and solutions to enhance our customer experience.”