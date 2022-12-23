Scores of food NGOs on distribution waiting list

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Feeding Network Executive Director James Palacious said that their organization has been able to consistently donate parcels to dozens of NGOs, but has resorted to putting some new ministries on a waiting list as they continue their mission.

Inflation and a looming recession have become growing concerns for local food NGOs, some of whom stated that they need more assistance to meet escalating needs.

“Almost on a weekly bases someone new is wanting to be on the list and we are quite actually trying to improve our funding channels and as soon as we do that we will be able to assist even more people,” Palacious said.

He added that BFN could use about 20 percent more in funding to meet the current need, where there is about 15 percent of ministries waiting on them as major distributors to feed the people knocking on their doors.

Palacious said that although BFN mainly does distribution, they have noticed that people have begun going to them individually for parcels.

“You find that more and more people have been filling up our headquarters and of course, you can’t turn them away because they are obviously in need.

“[…]More individuals and more charities and more ministries are coming to us because they are receiving more requests, so they need to replenish their coffers and their pantries, and of course, around Christmas time the need is more poignant,” he said.

The BFN executive director explained that, although he has not spoken recently with officials, the government is aware of their need and has pledged to support them in the upcoming year.

Palacious said that BFN will predominantly be looking toward collaborating with sponsors in the international community to help them grow their supply.

Family of All Murder Victims (FOAM) Founder, Khandi Gibson echoed many of Palacious’ sentiments, describing her organization as a grassroots NGO and not a major center like BFN that is more visible to receive support.

She said they are looking to government, private, and cooperate donors for additional funding to meet the needs of people on a more personal level.

“When the government organization closes at a certain time the grassroots NGOs are 24 hours they are going in their own personal funds, they’re hopping in their vehicles in the wee hours of the morning and night to try to assist persons and without grassroots NGOs, I think this town would be in an uproar.”

Gibson said that Social Services cannot do it alone and she believes the government needs a better strategic plan to help society; and that the general public can also chip in to meet the needs of those who are hurting.

“I understand that some make some lousy and some bad decisions we have ourselves in the situation we are in now but come on, don’t put your foot on their neck.

“We got to help them and we have to help organizations who are willing to go out there and willing to sacrifice their time and their talent to help the people. Government alone can’t do it,” Gibson said.