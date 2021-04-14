Scores invest in free BTVI soft skills training

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A comprehensive program, developed and delivered by the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institution (BTVI), has resulted in 135 participants strengthening and gaining new soft skills.

The four-week program, conducted in conjunction with Revive Academy and the Citizen Security and Justice Program (CSJP), included but was not limited to topics such as communication skills, resume writing, social netiquette, problem solving, time management, critical thinking, personal branding and job search skills.

The goal is for there to be 1,000 beneficiaries of the free program managed by the Ministry of National Security and funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Heading the soft skills program at BTVI is Dean of Student Services Racquel Bethel.

At a recent certificate ceremony for the first cohort, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames lauded the program and its significance.

“This is the culmination of research and hard work. I believe in the CSJP and all the components it has to offer,” he said. “Soft skills are the foundation on which we build our lives and careers. Without them, you can’t succeed in any job environment… I am proud of initiatives like this.”

Dames encouraged those who successfully completed the program.

“You have made a conscious decision to rise up and be counted and because of that decision, your future is now brighter,” he stated.

A 2020 BTVI skills gap survey — completed mainly by local CEOs — revealed that being a good team player and the ability to solve problems are two of the challenges when hiring potential employees.

Students participated in blended learning modalities, accessing BTVI’s virtual learning platforms along with in-person classes stationed at the Ministry of National Security’s community centers, namely the Edmund Moxey, Quakoo Street and Fox Hill centers.