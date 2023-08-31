Bahamas’ coral reefs facing total wipeout by 2050 without “decisive action,” scientists warn

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The country’s coral reef systems are under immediate threat as a powerful ocean heat wave driven by climate change is causing widespread coral bleaching and killing off entire reef systems, scientists claim.

Over the past several weeks following sharp spikes in ocean temperature, large-scale and irreversible bleaching events have been discovered at several sites, signaling a dire emergency with far-reaching consequences for marine life and local communities.

“In the face of this crisis, we cannot underestimate the situation’s urgency. The future of our coral reefs hangs in the balance. We are closely monitoring the situation, and our findings will be reported to the public, shedding light on the dire situation in our wild ocean,” said Bahamian and Senior Marine Scientist Dr Krista Sherman of the Perry Institute for Marine Science (PIMS).

This deadly coral bleaching is just the latest blow to the precious reef systems of The Bahamas, which have also been devastated by Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD).

Historically, experts projected that by 2050, most coral reefs could be wiped out due to global warming.

Dr Craig Dahlgren, PIMS Executive Director said coral reefs in The Bahamas face the risk of not surviving to 2050 unless decisive action is taken.

He suggested the action can range “from research and ‘gene banking,’ to scaled-up coral restoration, to swiftly moving forward on innovation in coral genetics to support and amplify the success of heat-resistant species.”

“Gene banking combined with long-term restoration represents our best hope in this crisis,” stated PIMS Lead Coral Aquarist Gimel Morley. “We know that certain corals will make it through, so our focus lies in researching and utilizing these resilient corals to restore and revitalize reefs.”

A coral gene bank, like agricultural ‘seed banks,’ are a “Noah’s Ark for Corals” and serve to safeguard and preserve the genetic diversity of coral species. These specialized facilities aim to maintain the genetic diversity of various coral species, particularly those that are vulnerable, endangered, or facing extinction due to various threats.

The Bahamas has faced coral crises before, with events such as the 1998 bleaching event causing significant damage. Andros lost approximately 50% of its coral because of that event.

In the US, it’s been estimated coral reefs generate $3.4 billion annually. Globally, that number has been estimated at $2.7 trillion. With up to $135 million per square kilometer at stake in The Bahamas, local reefs hold significant ecological, economic, and touristic value.

Coral reefs serve as natural barriers against storms, sustain fisheries and tourism, and nurture marine life, impacting countless communities’ jobs, food security, and coastal protection. A quarter or more of the world’s marine life relies on reefs, and over half of the world’s population relies on seafood as their primary source of protein.

PIMS Senior Researcher Dr Valeria Pizarro pinpointed warm water as the leading cause for concern.

“It is very, very scary out there. In shallow reefs less than 25 feet deep, coral bleaching began around three weeks ago, and the result is that 80-100 percent of these corals are now fully dead,” Pizarro revealed.

“While bleached corals can recover under suitable conditions, it’s unlikely this year due to extreme temperatures. We’ve also noticed that warm water is now reaching depths beyond 60 feet, which could harm corals even deeper down.”

In The Bahamas, PIMS has identified some coral species that are resistant to temperature stress, which can be used to help restore damaged reefs. But, the challenge is that identifying these resilient corals requires genetic testing not available in The Bahamas.

Dahlgren noted: “Observing the recent decrease in water temperatures in Florida is an encouraging sign that may give corals there a much-needed reprieve, and hopefully, we will see this in The Bahamas too, but there has already been significant damage done to Bahamian corals this summer and events like this are likely to become more common in the years ahead.”

The Perry Institute’s research stands on the cusp of transformative breakthroughs aimed at constructing resilient reefs by merging cutting-edge technology with ecological understanding.

“We remain optimistic about the potential positive impacts on marine environments as our commitment to environmental stewardship drives us to anticipate a future where conservation efforts bear fruit across the waters of The Bahamas,” Dahlgren said.