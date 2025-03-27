Watch ILTV Live
School students participate in gambling addiction symposium

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – School students, of varying ages, participated in a Gambling Prevention Symposium held at the Holy Cross Anglican Parish Hall, Soldier Road, on Thursday afternoon. The event sought to bring awareness to the growing concern of gambling addiction and its impact on young people, according to Paulette Dean, a gambling addiction specialist.

The symposium provided students with a comprehensive look at how gambling can affect their lives, not just financially, but emotionally and mentally as well.

Dean spoke about the psychological effects of gambling and the importance of recognizing early warning signs. She also shared insight on how to recognize the signs of gambling problems and the dangers of peer pressure.

The Gambling Prevention Symposium has been described as an avenue for students to get the information they need to make informed choices about gambling.

