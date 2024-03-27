School Principal accused of cruelty to children, indecent assault

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Principal of Achievers Christian Academy, Matheo Smith, is accused of inappropriate conduct with a student, including allegedly touching her inappropriately and showing her a photo of his genitals on March 18 in his office.

He faces charges of cruelty to children and indecent assault, which he denied during his appearance before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on Monday.

Smith was granted bail of eight thousand dollars on the condition that he avoids any contact with the alleged victim. His trial is scheduled to commence on April 29.

Smith’s Achievers Christian Academy became the subject of national controversy when several of the students there fell ill under unusual circumstances in February.