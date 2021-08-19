SCB releases financial resilience video series

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has launched a series of videos aimed at fostering awareness of the importance of financial resilience and providing practical tips to help Bahamians on their financial journey.

The videos feature well-known Bahamians drawing on their life experiences to provide earnest and thoughtful tips and approaches that people can use to improve the state of their personal financial resiliency.

Presenters include Franklyn Butler, president & CEO, Cable Bahamas Group; Ed Fields, public affairs consultant; S Rosel Moxey, president, Sunshine Finance Ltd; CV Hope Strachan, attorney, Hope Strachan & Co; Senator J Kwasi Thompson, minister of state for finance; and Patrick Ward, group president & CEO, Bahamas First Insurance Company.

The commission launched the video series to encourage viewers to commit to taking tangible steps to improve their financial resilience. The financial resilience messaging includes committing to develop and maintain a budget; setting long-term financial goals and a plan to achieve them; tracking spending and eliminating unnecessary expenses; preparing financially for foreseeable and unforeseeable life events; and exploring alternative income streams.

Christina Rolle, executive director, said: “The commission recognizes that many Bahamians struggle to meet their basic financial needs, which often means they are not prepared for financial shocks and do not have any disposable income to even consider investing in the capital markets to build their wealth in the long term.

“Financial pressures have only increased due to Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic, so this series aims to provide realistic, practical tips to encourage people to make a personal commitment to improve their financial situation today and into the future and to heighten awareness of some of the strategies and approaches you can use to accomplish this.”

The videos are posted to the commission’s website at https://www.scb.gov.bs/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/securitiescommission.bah and will be aired during various local news broadcasts over the next two months.