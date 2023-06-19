SCB Executive Director chairs Inter-American Regional Committee as IOSCO concludes 48th annual meeting

BANGKOK, THAILAND — The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) wrapped up its 48th Annual Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand last week, with Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) executive director Christina Rolle serving as chair for the Inter-American Regional Committee (IARC) meeting on the opening day.

The IOSCO membership comprises financial regulators from over 130 jurisdictions, collectively overseeing more than 95 percent of the world’s financial markets. This annual meeting serves as a pivotal platform for IOSCO members to convene, deliberate on market developments, share valuable insights, foster collaboration, and reach consensus on various matters of importance.

The Annual Meeting event spans three days, with day one comprising of IOSCO’s regional committees, the Affiliate Members Consultative Committee (AMCC), and the Growth and Emerging Markets Committee (GEMC).

The discussions in the regional committees provide IOSCO with a regional perspective on global issues. These committee sessions will enable jurisdictions to exchange experiences, identify best practices, and explore potential areas of cooperation.

Rolle said: “It was a privilege for me to serve as Chair for the Inter-American Regional Committee (IARC) meeting on Day 1 of IOSCO’s annual meetings and conference held this week in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Almost a month ago, IOSCO delivered on its promise to develop and publish comprehensive operational standards for the regulation of crypto assets. Work continues in this space as we pursue similar standards to address the broader area of DeFi.”

The AMCC welcomed participants from more than 50 organizations to discuss fintech, sustainable finance, market fragmentation, as well as the latest developments from IOSCO’s policy committees. The AMCC’s engagement across these topics is crucial to IOSCO’s ongoing work.

Furthermore, the GEMC made noteworthy progress in advancing market development initiatives and ensuring the effective implementation of sustainability requirements within emerging markets.