SBF extradition hearing expected to resume today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Extradition proceedings for disgraced FTX billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to resume in Magistrates Court today.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers as well as embassy officials were spotted at the courts yesterday; however, no further statement was made to the media.

He’s facing a litany of fraud charges related to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX last month.

Bankman-Fried initially appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville on Monday but those proceedings were reportedly premature, according to his lawyers.

Yesterday, Bankman-Fried’s attorney Jerone Roberts remained stone-faced as the media questioned him for any details concerning the matter and how it would progress.

An administrator for the court confirmed the matter would be heard at 11am today.

Meantime, Acting Commissioner Doan Cleare debunked erroneous social media reports that suggested that Bankman-Fried had fallen ill and was rushed to hospital.

Cleare said Bankman-Fried remained in the sickbay of the maximum security block at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.