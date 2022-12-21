SBF “ANXIOUS TO LEAVE”: Bankman-Fried expected to be extradited today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Jerone Roberts, attorney for FTX mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, told the court that his client was “anxious to leave” The Bahamas where he has been remanded for the past week.

Bankman-Fried waived his right to a formal extradition hearing before Magistrate Shaka Serville this morning, bringing an end to the days-long speculation over whether he would continue to fight extradition to face charges for wire fraud and related offenses.

Referring to an affidavit filed yesterday, Roberts pointed to a “rule of speciality” outlined in the extradition treaty that advises the fugitive must be tried only on the charges for which he was extradited and any offenses committed after the extradition. Serville noted that he only has limited remit of the matter but would communicate with the Minister of Foreign Affairs the obligation for state-to-state communication.

After he was satisfied that Bankman-Freed was not being forced, threatened or coerced, Serville committed him to custody to await extradition.

Roberts asked the court if his client would be extradited “forthwith”, and whether that meant today as his client is “anxious to leave”.