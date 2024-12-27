Saxons to Competition: Come See Us

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Kendenique Campbell, a representative for the Saxons Junkanoo group, had a serious tongue lashing for the group’s rivals just days after the Category A group won the 2024 Boxing Day Parade.

She refuted claims that the split within the Valley Boys is what led to their victory in the annual parade.

Campbell said that neither group had the artillery to defeat the Saxon Superstars and gloated that the Boxing Day victory was the group’s third consecutive victory.

She said the group is more than prepared for another victory on New Year’s Day.