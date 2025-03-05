Saxons prepare to launch Junkanoo memoir

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Shell Saxons Superstars announced on Wednesday that it will embark on the creation of a comprehensive memoir as the Junkanoo group celebrates 60 years of existence; the announcement came just two months after the group made history by winning four consecutive Junkanoo parades.

Leader of the Saxons Superstars Percy ‘Vola’ Francis, during his remarks, reflected on the formation of the Saxons and how far the group has come since its inception. Francis explained that the book will be one to show the true history, and milestones, in Junkanoo.

Officials are planning for the booklet to be launched in June and invited corporate Bahamas to donate towards the publication with either a $6,000 donation for a full page ad or $3,000 for half page. Deadline for ad submissions is March 31, 2025.