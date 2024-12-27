Sawyer’s Fresh Market announces closure and layoffs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Weeks after opening its newest location at Hurricane Hole, Paradise Island, Eyewitness News has learned that Sawyer’s Fresh Market in Grand Bahama will be furloughing multiple employees and shutting down its Lucaya location along with its distribution warehouse starting December 27.

The company shared a statement on its social media platforms, indicating a shift in focus towards its Oak Street location in Grand Bahama but insisted that the goal is to “rehire them once the transition is complete.”

Employees, who chose to remain anonymous, reported to Eyewitness News that very few staff members from the closed stores have been retained. The staffers also alleged that the company committed to re-engaging furloughed workers within three months.

The move also comes on the heels of a memo issued to employees to indicate that it would not be able to issue bonuses for the Christmas season.