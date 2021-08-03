SAVING THE BEST FOR LAST: Miller-Uibo trails in 200m; hopeful for 400m

TOKYO, JAPAN — After finishing eighth in the women’s 200m final in 24 seconds at the Olympics today, Bahamian Olympian Shaunae Miller-Uibo said minor injuries got the best of her.

Miller-Uibo noted, however, that once she’s deemed “healthy”, she will be ready to take on the 400m.

“We’ve been going through a lot leading up to the games, a lot of injuries. Even up to this morning I was in a lot of pain, but coming out this evening, everything actually felt pretty great,” she told Bahamian media in Tokyo.

“Coming off the curb, I felt my hamstring kind of grabbed at me, so I decided to shut it off. But hopefully we’re gonna go back and get some treatment and see where we’ll go from there and hopefully be ready for tomorrow.”

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica took the gold.

Miller-Uibo is back in semifinal two of the women’s 400m tomorrow at 6.38am local time.

Asked whether she was concerned about the 400m race, Miller-Uibo said: “The main thing is just making sure we’re healthy and going from there.”

She noted that she had no regrets in running both events, indicating she “felt great” about the decision.

“We had this planned out from 2019… We’ve been training really hard for it,” she said.

“The injuries just got the best of me this year. We weren’t able to train as well for the 200m, but we got a lot of 400m training in early on.

“Once I’m healthy, we’ll be ready to go for the 400m.”