Save Exuma Alliance urges government to halt Sampson Cay dredging as construction hiring begins

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The group, operating under the umbrella Save Exuma Alliance (S.E.A.), argues that Miami-based Yntegra Group’s resort proposal — which includes a Rosewood Exuma hotel, over 90 structures, and two megayacht marinas — risks destroying a fragile ecosystem. Plans call for dredging through a 15-acre seagrass meadow at Sampson Cay.

“The impact would be catastrophic,” S.E.A. said in a statement. “We are begging officials: listen to our voices, the nearly 5,000 who signed the petition, the local businesses and residents who depend on these waters. Approving the project in its current form will destroy our heritage and jeopardize the future of our children and grandchildren.”

S.E.A. points to the potential loss of critical habitats for conch and sea turtles, the displacement of marine species, and economic fallout for tourism operators who rely on the area’s pristine environment. A petition opposing the development, launched by Eric Carey, CEO of ONE Consultants, has drawn more than 4,900 signatures, one of the largest in Bahamian history.

At the same time, Yntegra and its Bahamian construction partner, Bahamas Industries & Construction Company Ltd. (BICCo), are pressing forward with the project. BICCo in a statement last week confirmed it has already screened 146 prospective employees, with 65 percent drawn from the Exumas, as part of the early construction phase. Initial hires include truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, cooks, and security staff.

“For BICCo, partnering with Yntegra on this project has truly been a red-letter day,” said Sandlee Brutus, a company executive. “From creating meaningful employment and empowering Bahamians, to prioritizing sustainability and protecting the environment, we are aligned in purpose.”

The Sampson Cay project, expected to bring Rosewood Exuma to life, features 33 suites, six dining outlets, a 20,000-square-foot wellness sanctuary, sports and watersports facilities, two marinas for yachts up to 150 feet, and a beach club.

BICCo emphasized that it has worked with local leaders in Black Point and Staniel Cay to prepare residents for the construction phase and is also focusing on on-the-job training for equipment operators, mechanics, and trades specialists.