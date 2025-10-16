Saudi Fund to reallocate funding for Grand Bahama Airport redevelopment says DPM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Saudi Fund for Development has agreed to reallocate funding originally sourced for Exuma, and North Eleuthera airports to support the construction of the Grand Bahama International Airport, Deputy Prime Minister and Exuma MP Chester Cooper has revealed.

Speaking at the Exuma Business Outlook Cooper stated: “As you can also see, and as you’ve heard, the airport is taking shape, and by the time it’s completed, Exuma International Airport will stand amongst the finest, not only in the country, but in the region. You’ve heard already about Black Point, we’re carrying out airport works in Staniel Cay and Farmers Cay too. Some time ago I negotiated with the Saudi Fund for Development for these airports.”

He added: “We expect the drawdown to happen soon and the works there to progress quickly. In fact, I should also tell you that as I foreshadowed a few weeks ago, I can confirm that this week the Saudi Fund for Development has agreed to reallocate funding originally sourced for Georgetown, Exuma, and North Eleuthera that are now underway. They’ve agreed to reallocate for the construction of the Grand Bahama International Airport.” Public-private partnerships for both George Town, Exuma, and North Eleuthera are already in place, and those airport projects are moving forward.

Cooper said these developments reflect the government’s broader strategy to expand connectivity and stimulate economic growth across the islands. Exuma International Airport is expected to rank among the region’s top facilities upon completion, while ongoing works at Black Point, Staniel Cay, and Farmers Cay will further enhance access and tourism.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that new direct flights from Canada and other key markets will complement the airport upgrades, supporting visitor growth and boosting local business opportunities. “Steady progress and growth is ahead for the island of Exuma,” he said, underscoring the government’s commitment to pairing world-class infrastructure with sustainable development.

Back in September Cooper noted that the government was moving to secure alternative funding to advance the redevelopment of Grand Bahama International Airport. He noted that while a private-public partnership had been executed, including a management agreement with Manchester Airport Group and a commitment to engage Bahamian contractors, the anticipated funding from the investor group did not materialize.