SATURATION PATROLS: Police Commissioner outlines “zero tolerance” approach as murders up by eight percent in 2022

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Murders in the country increased by eight percent last year to 128, with 34 persons being killed while out on bail.

Police Commission Clayton Fernander revealed updated crime statistics for 2022 during a press conference on Friday.

He committed the organization to a “zero tolerance” approach to both minor and major crimes as he outlined anti-crime measures like saturation patrols.

Fernander said that based on police investigations, 35 suspects in last year’s homicides had committed murder previously.

He also noted that 30 people killed last year were being electronically monitored and 46 persons had been known to police. Among last year’s murder victims, there were two foreign nationals.

“Our aim is to continue to partner with the public to bring closure to these matters in a timely manner which can prevent retaliation or bring about swift justice through the courts. One murder is too many. Justice delayed is truly justice denied,” said Fernander.

He also noted that most of the murder victims and suspects are young men between the ages of 18 and 35.

“Our research is telling us that our victims and suspects of violent crimes are young men between the ages of 18 and 35,” he said.

“There is a proliferation of firearms being smuggled into our country which continues to get into the hands of criminals. We also know that the motives for these murders are retaliations, conflicts, gangs, and drug turf wars. In most cases, the young are targeted by gang members for recruitment at a young age. These are children who in some instances are neglected by guardians. In some instances, parents are just not paying attention to their kids.”

Fernander noted that many persons continue to re-offend.

“There is a revolving door of persons who committed crimes and are arrested, charged, and placed before the courts only to be released on bail. In some cases, the punishment does not fit the crime,” he added.