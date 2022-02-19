SATISFIED: 80 percent of beaches and parks contracts paid in full

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Works Alfred Sears has advised that 80 percent of contractors who were severed from The Bahamas Beaches and Parks Authority in December have been paid in full.

Sears made the announcement in Parliament on Wednesday in response to calls from former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for the government to “pay the people”.

Minnis, who was contributing to the debate on the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) Bill, 2022, castigated the government for its decision to remove VAT from breadbasket items and insisted it was not in the best interest of Bahamians.

In a passionate and vehement statement where he slammed his fist on the desk, Minnis said: “How can you declare war on the poor when there are members who have done roadside contract with beaches and parks who have not been paid since September and individuals are literally crying because the cost of living has gone up and still this is now February and government has not paid them since September.

“For God’s sake pay the people man.”

However, standing on a point of order, Sears advised that 80 percent of those persons holding contract have been paid in full and the remaining 20 percent have been paid a portion, pending the submission of the required forms.

He insisted that Minnis’ comments were theatrics.

“It’s interesting to note that what is required is the bare minimum,” he said.

“The question is being asked, with the requirement being so low and given the times in which we are, why haven’t this remaining 20 percent showed up to receive their money.

“The theatre notwithstanding, most of the persons holding contracts have been satisfied

The government decided to terminate all current contracts from the authority following an audit that revealed hundreds of thousands of dollars were issued during the last administration without any real identifiable need.

Among the observations outlined in audit were inconsistencies in the signature of the corporation’s former Executive Chairman Shanendon Cartwright; there were some contracts signed and dated ahead of the vendor/witness signature, and there were some missing contracts that have already been paid out.

Additionally, more than 90 percent of those contractors were not required to produce know-your-customer (KYC) identification to be placed on file.

For their contracts to be honored, every vendor will have to provide the basic KYC documentation for the maintenance of proper internal records, including IDs and bank details, and be tax and NIB compliant.

The report concluded that the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority requested and received consistent supplemental funding beyond its annual budget in the last three fiscal years.

The authority ran over budget in its award of contracts by $6.8 million between July 2019 and June 2020, and by $13.7 million between July 2020 and June 2021.

The authority was paying out some $2.7 million monthly to 12,000 to 14,000 vendors.

The prime minister has instructed the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority to further inquire into the findings of an audit report into the internal controls and operations of the authority.