Sands: “Jury Issue has nothing to do with Pintard”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — FNM chairman Dr. Duane Sands insisted Thursday morning that the issue surrounding the jury selection process for Kirk Cornish’s rape trial is unrelated to FNM party leader Michael Pindard, who he claims was unaware of the individual in question.

A mistrial was declared yesterday after the sitting judge revealed that one of the jurors had close ties with the Opposition Leader.

Sands suggested that the courts may need to address these concerns in a more effective manner.

The juror in question, Eyewitness News understands, is allegedly related to the Opposition Leader and reportedly served as the lead juror in the case that only lasted one day. The jury was comprised of six men and three women. A new date for trial is expected on May 8th.