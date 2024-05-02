Sands hopes to remain as FNM chairman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Dr. Duane Sands announced Thursday morning at FNM headquarters that he has completed the nomination process for the National Chairman position within the Free National Movement, affirming his full support for current party leader Michael Pintard.

The nomination process began Monday morning April 29th and will conclude Friday May 3rd at 5pm.

With nominations set to conclude tomorrow at 5 p.m., the FNM chairman’s race sees two contenders: Dr. Duane Sands and Elsworth Johnson.