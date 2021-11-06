Sandals team excited about reopening Sandals Royal Bahamian

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), was on hand recently to welcome, engage, thank and motivate returning team members and new recruits of Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island as the resort ramps up its preparations for its reopening come January 27, 2022.

With extensive renovations to the reimagined resort continuing to unfold, the resort is also well advanced with the recruitment of nearly 1,050 team members across several levels and varying departments, and is now proceeding with its immersive orientation and training exercises, preparing the team to welcome guests for the first time since closing in March 2020.

In the most recent onboarding session attended by Stewart and chaired by a host of seasoned Sandals senior management and executives, Stewart welcomed the returning and new recruits.

“I want to use this opportunity to officially welcome you to the ‘World’s Best Team’ — team Sandals,” he said.

“Having witnessed the progress of the renovations, I can tell you all that the reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian and all its new features is going to be the most exquisite resort in this country.

“The reopening of Sandals Royal Bahamian will be magical and I’m looking forward to all of us growing and evolving together. Any company that is growing is a company that provides opportunities and those opportunities are for you to seize.”

Stewart added that the reopening provides an exceptional opportunity for Sandals and the Bahamian government to continue an amazing and mutually beneficial partnership as the tourism industry and the region continue to chart the way forward on the path to economic recovery.

“My family and I have a love affair with the islands of The Bahamas; there is nothing quite like this country,” he said.

“We made the decision to keep this resort closed so that we could invest in it and invest in this country, as we wanted to ensure that when we stand the test of time for the next 20 years, we have a resort like no other.

“As a company, we promote brand Bahamas using various marketing strategies from traditional to new media, as this is a partnership between you and our organization.”

Stewart spoke at one of the several orientation sessions where new and returning team members will be “Sandalized” — preparing them to effectively and confidently deliver the company’s world-class, luxury-included service as they gear up for full return to work.

The orientation commenced on November 1 and will run through to November 26, 2021. Utilizing technology and new state-of-the-art training mechanisms, the orientation sessions are being held in adherence with COVID-19 protocols and are therefore being conducted in phases using dual modality of face-to-face sessions and virtual courses by way of the company’s Learning Management System (LMS).