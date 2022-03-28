Sandals Royal Bahamian joins fight against period poverty for Women’s History month

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Willie Mae Pratt Centre for Girls on Fox Hill Road recently received a sizeable donation of menstrual health and hygiene supplies courtesy of Sandals Royal Bahamian.

The donation is part of the resort’s charitable efforts for Women’s History Month as they endeavoured to join in the fight against period poverty as well as to give back to young women on the island.

Period Poverty speaks to the lack of access to menstrual products, menstrual health education, hygiene products as well as facilities and waste management. It is a phenomenon that affects over 500 million women worldwide. Among the items donated were sheets, bath towels, soaps, sanitary napkins and hand sanitizers.

The institution’s students and staff also received hot meals and refreshing beverages from the resort.

Sandals Royal Bahamian’s Hotel Manager, Deryk Meany was on hand to provide pep talks to the young women and assured them that the resort will continue to collaborate with the centre on future initiatives.

“It is important that as we break the bias which is the theme for Women’s History Month, we start by breaking the stigma attached to menstrual health which is that it is solely a woman’s issue,” he said.

“It is a crucial concern in our society and I am delighted that our resort, Sandals Royal Bahamian decided to embark on this journey, advocating for an end to period poverty. This is the first of many collaborations with Willie Mae Pratt Centre for Girls. We believe in the power of community and we love what this noble institution is doing for young women here.”

The Centre’s Superintendent, Monique Greenslade commended the resort for the initiative and stated that she is elated about the future prospects.

“We are so grateful that you all saw it fitting to leave your offices to come join us here,” said Greenslade.

“We are taken aback and we are appreciative that you decided to take the time to visit us. You all are our newest partners and together we can make a difference in the lives of young women who come here. Together we can change lives for a safer Bahamas. I know with Sandals by our sides, greater things are going to happen.”

Also present was Executive Chef Colin Watson who not only served special lunches to the young women but also promised that going forward, a birthday cake would be delivered to the centre each month, to help in the observance of celebratory festivities.

The donation to Willie Mae Pratt Centre for Girls is one of three community-focused projects that the resort has undertaken so far for the month of March. They earlier donated items to the Nazareth Centre and nonprofit organization, FOAM (Families of all murder victims) through its leader, Khandi Gibson.

Sandals Royal Bahamian’s Public Relations Manager, Renee Deleon was keen to note that one of the resort’s main objectives since its reopening is to impact more lives positively.

“The resort is re-imagined in every sense,” Deleon said.

“The aim is to delve deeper into the communities, to make an even greater impact and help to transform lives, positively. We are pleased, that our efforts for Women’s History Month have forged some meaningful partnerships with various entities. This is indicative of what is meant by community and we are serious about our mission to show care and concern for the ones in which we operate.”