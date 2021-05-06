SUCCESS EXPECTED: Sandals has “no doubt” NP resort will reopen “fully booked out” after $37M renovation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sandals Resorts International (SRI) Executive Chairman Adam Stewart said yesterday he has “no doubt” that the Royal Bahamian resort on Cable Beach will be “fully booked out” when it reopens in early November following a $37 million renovation.

Stewart, who gave insight into the renovations to be undertaken while touring the property yesterday, said 980 jobs will be available when the all-inclusive resort reopens on November 4.

According to Stewart, there is no question as to the pent-up demand for travel. He noted that The Bahamas is well-positioned to take advantage of this, given its proximity to the United States and its “sterling reputation” in the tourism industry over the years.

“I think we are going to have a pretty good summer Caribbean-wide and The Bahamas included,” said Stewart.

“Sandals does a tremendous amount of its bookings many months out and so we have a good pulse of the trend and pace of what’s coming. In our own company, we are seeing the booking pace in excess of 25 to 30 percent ahead of 2019. When you see that kind of booking pace, it says that we’re putting the wheels back on the bus.”

He said “there is no doubt the hotel will open fully booked out in November”, noting that the chain resort’s properties across the region are currently seeing occupancy levels in the range of 80 and in some instances 90 percent.

Stewart noted that despite the crippling effect the pandemic has had on tourism in general, the company has benefited from consumer trust, having been in operation in the Caribbean for 40 years.

The company announced last month it will unveil several new features and facilities like the addition of iconic river suites as well as the refurbishment of over 200 rooms and suites ahead at the Royal Bahamian’s reopening.

The resort had previously been slated to reopen on January 28, but that date was pushed back to March 31 then May 1 and later to the now November date.

Stewart revealed yesterday that the company does not hold a position regarding its employees receiving the COVID vaccine, as some other local organizations have been mandating.

“We don’t have a position; we’re agnostic. It’s the individual’s right unless the government has a policy on that. The government sets policy — we follow it,” he said.

“We are supporting our team members whichever pathway they choose.”

Stewart also lauded the success of the resort chain’s Emerald Bay Exuma property, which reopened in March.

“Exuma is up and running and doing very well. What I love about our relationship in Exuma is that we have pulled together,” he added.

“One of the great things that has happened during the pandemic is that we have come together like never before with the government and other hoteliers, all doing our best to try and earn our way out of a situation that none of us created. The unity in Exuma is at the best I have ever seen it in our 11 years there.”