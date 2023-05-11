Sandals Resort team takes on 5K runs to boost mental well-being

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In a bid to enhance their mental well-being, team members at a local resort are lacing up their running shoes and hitting the pavement for a series of 5K runs throughout the month.

Spearheaded by General Manager Adrian Whitehead, this initiative aims to promote mental health through physical activity.

“It gives us something to focus on, keeps us goal-oriented, and is a great way to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression,” he explained.

Motivated by these benefits, Whitehead and over 20 team members recently participated in the Cancer Society of Bahamas’ run/walk event, completing their first 5K of the month.

Some team members are calling this initiative a win-win situation, as it offers personal benefits while supporting a worthy cause.

Marline McDonald, a housekeeping supervisor at the resort, expressed her enthusiasm for the runs.

“I really enjoyed waking up early and coming out for the run. I know for a fact that running helps me clear my mind and release stress, so I believe this is a good initiative. I am excited about the next one, and the icing on the cake is that all the runs we have lined up are also for a worthy cause,” shared McDonald.

While some team members are already suggesting extending the initiative beyond a month, Whitehead indicated that the resort will take it one day at a time.

“This is very beneficial, and I am not averse to going for longer, but let’s see how this month ends and how our bodies and minds feel,” he explained.

Looking ahead, the team is gearing up for their next run, which will be dedicated to raising awareness and support for lupus.

The month of May is recognized internationally as Lupus Awareness Month worldwide.