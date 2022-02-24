‘SANDALS MADE ME THE MAN I AM TODAY’: Bahamian playmaker shares his journey and growth in entertainment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Peter Hanna from the entertainment department at Sandals Royal Bahamian is one of the most popular names at the luxury-included resort, not only because he is undeniably talented but also because the vivacious entertainment coordinator continues to dominate guest feedback platforms.

He is undoubtedly the guests’ favorite person.

During the closure of Sandals Royal Bahamian, Hanna worked in other resorts. But he quickly packed up and headed back home to Sandals Royal Bahamian once the resort reopened.

“This is like home and my colleagues are like my family. This is the place that trained and groomed me. It is the place that made me into somewhat of a superstar in my field,” he said between chuckles.

Indeed, he is a superstar and has been for years. This has seen him copping the coveted title of Legendary Team Member of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

The recipient of that award is the person who gets the most guest mentions and commendations on the resort. In fact, he believes that the pandemic robbed him of what could have been his third consecutive win.

Today, Hanna forms part of the fabric of the resort’s entertainment team, tasked with engaging guests and in doing so, highlighting the Bahamian culture daily

Hanna, a native of Nassau, started working in the hospitality industry at age 18 as part of a dance group performing Michael Jackson numbers.

At the time, Hanna was fresh out of high school and had no idea what it was like to work in a structured environment. All he knew was dancing.

“We never got shows every night, so whenever I wasn’t dancing, I would just be home waiting for a call about a gig,” he shared.

I did not know that there were jobs in the world like this where I am paid to play every single day. – Peter Hanna, entertainment coordinator, Sandals Royal Bahamian

It was the call for his group to perform at Sandals Royal Bahamian that changed the scope of young Hanna’s life and vision. His talent and growth quickly became apparent and he was offered the opportunity to work for the resort.

“I said yes and from there, my whole life changed,” he stated emphatically.

“I did not know that there were jobs in the world like this where I am paid to play every single day. I was having fun; I was playing games and was hosting various events. I was interacting with people and cultures from all over the world.

“It was my first full-time job. Sandals made me the man I am today.”

Today, Hanna is arguably the most diverse and multifaceted entertainment coordinator at Sandals Royal Bahamian. From limbo and juggling to stilt walking and fire dancing, he does it all.

“Working here made me realize the endless possibilities that exist in the entertainment arena,” he stated.

“I’ve met guests who do these things for a living and have excelled beyond what I was able to imagine, so that pushed me to advance my entertainment craft.”

His manager and fellow Nassau native Leslie Lightbourne shared that he is excited about Hanna’s prospects in Sandals.

“He is extremely talented, he is obviously loved and he is passionate about growth,” he said.

“He is on the right path and with his work ethic and drive, I cannot help being excited about all the future has in store for him, especially in this company that is so big on developing talent.”

Hanna said: “I am grateful to Sandals for taking a chance on me. I was only a young man with no knowledge of this industry, no experience, and today I am an expert in this field, very marketable and in demand.”