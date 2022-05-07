SANDALS: Tourists died after reporting “health emergency”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An investigation has been launched into the deaths of three American tourists – two men and a woman – at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma, officials have confirmed.

Another American woman was airlifted to New Providence and taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital.

In a statement, the resort said: “Nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests. It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of three of our guests at Emerald Bay Resort on May 6, 2002.

“A health emergency was initially reported and following the protocols, we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities to provide support and investigate the situation.”

The company added: “We are actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible during this difficult time. Out of respect for the privacy of our guests, we cannot disclose further information at this time.”

A health team led by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville traveled to the island yesterday to conduct an investigation alongside Environment and Public Works officials.

In a statement, acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper added: “The public will be kept abreast of information as soon as it becomes available. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the families affected.”