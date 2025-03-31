Sandals Foundation teams up with Bahamas Girl Guides to empower girls and women nationwide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas Girl Guides Association (BGGA) has officially opened its New Headquarters second floor dormitory.

Following a donation of furniture, bedding, appliances, and cutlery from the Sandals Foundation, the dormitory can now accommodate short stays for girls and young women throughout The Bahamas and abroad.

Through the continued support of the Sandals Foundation, the US $29,000 addition of nine (9) twin bunk beds, eighteen (18) mattresses, headboards, nightstands, chests, stoves, refrigerators, and microwaves, was made to the girls’ dorm and leaders’ quarters at the New Headquarters.

The completion of this project follows the Foundation’s commitment of US $100,000 for construction and installation of electrical, fire, and HVAC systems at the Association’s New Headquarters and Girls Empowerment Centre (GEC).

Dr. Ruth Sumner, President at the Bahamas Girl Guides Association, says the Foundation’s grant has made a ten-year wish come true.

“Our Commissioners, Leaders, and Ranger Guides from around The Bahamas are nothing short of ecstatic with the completion of our building and the vision of accommodating girls in the dorm of the new headquarters becoming a reality,” Sumner said.

“This upgraded facility will ensure that our girls, young women and leaders from across The Bahamas can have a place to obtain knowledge, skills and develop the core values fundamental to good citizenship and self-realization,” she added.

The opening of the girls’ and leaders’ dormitory comes at a critical time, as the global community, in commemoration of Women’s History Month has been called to “Accelerate Action” towards gender equality. The New Headquarters’ dorm now stands as an infrastructure that helps meet the needs of girls and women – providing them with a safe and convenient living space, increasing access to quality education and community; promoting their involvement in civic action; and teaching social and other life skills.

Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at Sandals Foundation, said, “Our continued partnership with BGGA is attributed to our belief in investing in holistic programmes that develop young people. The BGGA is a prime example of those initiatives. It is our pleasure to support the efforts of an organization that is working diligently to develop our young women into responsible citizens who contribute to the success of The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

The Bahamas Girl Guides Association is a 108 year old organization that continues to run programs for girls and young women and non-members from vulnerable communities aged five (5) through to adulthood – encouraging values, culture, leadership, environmental stewardship, and Good Citizenship.

The Sandals Foundation works with partners locally and internationally on initiatives that support and empower women across all Caribbean regions in which it operates.