Sandals Foundation and Perry Institute for Marine Science dive deeper into coral conservation for World Oceans Day 2025

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In light of World Oceans Day, Sandals Foundation and the Perry Institute for Marine Science (PIMS) are celebrating the remarkable journey of a partnership that’s transforming the underwater landscape of Nassau, and now, inviting guests to dive into the experience firsthand.

Just a year ago, Sandals joined PIMS’ Reef Rescue Network, partnering to restore coral reef ecosystems off the coast of New Providence. What began as a mission to restore critically endangered coral species has grown into a vibrant underwater nursery teeming with life. Today, five coral trees are nearing full capacity, holding over 240 healthy fragments of staghorn, elkhorn, and fused staghorn corals, species that form the backbone of thriving reefs across the region.

“The progress we’ve made is nothing short of inspiring,” said Kate Harrison, Coral Restoration Specialist at the Perry Institute for Marine Science. “Each coral fragment represents hope. Seeing these trees full and flourishing reminds us that, even in the face of climate change and reef degradation, healing is possible when we act with urgency and work together.”

The Reef Rescue Network (RRN) is the coral restoration arm of PIMS, and the Caribbean’s largest alliance of dive shops, NGOs, and coastal businesses dedicated to coral restoration. Guided by PIMS scientists, RRN has already grown and planted more than ten thousand endangered corals at nurseries across The Bahamas—training local partners and visiting divers to care for them every step of the way. This partnership with the Sandals Foundation brings that proven, science-based model straight to resort guests, turning each dive into hands-on reef recovery.

Earlier this season, Harrison and her team returned to the coral nursery alongside members of Sandals Royal Bahamian’s dive and watersports departments, including instructors Alfred Stuart, Tarjanique Ferguson, Sonny Boa, and Calvin Burrows. Their mission: to repopulate the nursery using corals that had grown strong and healthy over the past year. Together, they carefully cleaned, measured, and secured the new fragments, taking every precaution to ensure optimal growth and long-term survival.

The restoration work didn’t go unnoticed. During recent boat dives, resort guests were introduced to the nursery’s purpose and progress. Their reactions, according to the team, were filled with curiosity, admiration, and a desire to be involved.

“Guests were fascinated to learn what we’re doing just beneath the surface,” said Tarjanique Ferguson, PADI Scuba Instructor at Sandals Royal Bahamian. “Many of them told us how proud they felt to be staying somewhere that’s giving back to the ocean in such a real way. They asked questions, they wanted to see more, and most of all, they wanted to help.”

That opportunity is now becoming a reality. Launching this June in celebration of World Oceans Month, the Reef Rescue Experiences will allow guests to join trained Reef Rescue Diver Instructors on excursions to the underwater nursery. Visitors will have the chance to take part in daily maintenance activities like cleaning the structures and, during cooler months, contribute to coral planting efforts under expert supervision. It’s a hands-on, immersive conservation adventure that brings the magic of marine science within reach of the everyday traveler.

“This is exactly the kind of engagement we envisioned when we started the program,” said Georgia Scarlett, Environmental Manager at the Sandals Foundation. “We’re giving guests a window into the world beneath the waves, not just to observe, but to actively contribute to something meaningful and lasting. The hope is that they leave with not only memories, but a deeper sense of connection and responsibility to the natural world.”

The Sandals Foundation has worked closely with the Perry Institute for Marine Science to ensure the guest dive experience is both safe and educational. Several Sandals team members have already been trained to deliver the PADI Reef Rescue Diver Specialty Course, with plans in motion to make the program available for easy guest booking through the resort’s app. Meanwhile, local signage is being developed to raise visibility on property and spotlight the work being done at the dive shop.

For Reef Rescue Network Director Hayley-Jo Carr, this next phase is where restoration becomes a ripple effect.

“Science is powerful, but when you bring people into the process, when you give them the chance to clean a coral tree, or witness the fragility of a reef up close, that’s when real transformation happens,” she said. “It’s no longer just about marine health. It becomes personal, and that’s what builds long-term stewards of the sea.”

The next round of guest dives is already being planned for the weeks ahead, as the Sandals Foundation and PIMS continue their work, not just to restore coral, but to ignite a sense of shared guardianship across every level of the experience.