Sandals Emerald Bay Staff assisting The Exuma Cancer Society

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Recently, the Sandals Emerald Bay family hosted a week of fun activities to aid Breast Cancer Awareness under the Theme Think Pink to raise funds to assist the local branch of the Exuma Cancer Society. The team raised a whopping $513 and made the presentation to the Cancer Society.

Annually the Cancer Society hosts two complimentary Family Island Mammogram (FIM) trips to New Providence with each trip hosting 15 persons to build awareness around the disease and early detection of breast cancer. The resort’s staff understands the importance of the initiative and was willing to assist.

Ms. Magnolia Morley, president of the local cancer branch shared, “We appreciate the efforts of the Sandals Emerald Bay family. Every dollar helps. More infected persons are contacting the society daily for assistance. The two FIMs are hosted in February and July addition to a clinic locally which includes complimentary prostate exams in March annually.

Alesia Smith-Rolle, Sandals Emerald Bay’s Diamond Team member of the Year who was heavily involved in the resort’s initiative, shared the importance of the Exuma Cancer Society Family Island Mammograms Trips.

The Exuma Cancer Society hosted a drive for candidates for an upcoming FIM Trip. She signed up, as she has mammograms in the past. Once notified of the trip date she was off to New Providence where members of the Cancers Society welcomed the group. The day was complimentary which included airline, tickets examinations, transfers and meals.

Alesia continued to share “As a part of the FIM Trip she was privileged to tour the Cancers Society facilities in New Providence. The center was beyond her expectations, viewing the area give her a scene of family the tour was truly amazing. It was a surreal experience after one encounter with the staff she walked away feeling genuine love and support”.

In 2017 Alesia was diagnosed with breast cancer and through the Exuma Cancer Society FIM trips she was fortunate to receive treatment at the early stage. Today she is pleased to share that due to the assistance of the Cancer Society and her faith in God, her cancer diagnosis is now in a positive state of remission.

Alesia stressed the importance of having a mammogram checkup completed and noted “We are called to be our brother’s keeper, therefore continue to support this organization as these FIM trips changed my life. Cancer has touched us all in some way or the other…Let us continue to support this dedicated organization.”