Sandals: Carbon monoxide detectors have now been installed in all guest rooms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sandals said yesterday that as part of a comprehensive review of all of its systems across its resort on Exuma, it has installed carbon monoxide detectors in all of its guest rooms — a measure it pointed out is “not mandated in any Caribbean destination where we operate”.

“We remain devastated by the unimaginable event that occurred at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort earlier this month that resulted in the loss of three lives, including two members of our beloved travel advisor community, and the recovery of a fourth guest,” read a statement.

“We wish to once again extend our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt condolences to the Phillips and Chiarella families.

“Despite initial speculation, Bahamian authorities have concluded the cause was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two individual guest rooms and was in no way linked to the resort’s air conditioning system, food, and beverage service, landscaping services, or foul play.”

Sandals said ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its guests and team members is and will always be paramount.

“It is for this reason that we have taken additional measures such as engaging environmental safety experts for a comprehensive review of all systems across the resort,” the resort said.

“In addition, CO detectors have now been placed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay and although not mandated in any Caribbean destination where we operate, detectors will be installed in all guest rooms throughout the portfolio.

“Our entire team is keeping the families in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The deceased guests include Robbie and Michael Phillips, who were celebrating their anniversary, and Vincent Chiarello, and his wife, Donnis, the sole survivor, who at last report was in serious condition in a Florida hospital.

Both couples were found unresponsive in two separate villas by the staff of the resort on May 6 around 9am, after reporting feeling ill the evening before.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis told Eyewitness News that his thoughts were with the families of the three Americans and while the untimely deaths were “unfortunate, and concerning” it is the hope of the government that the outcome of the investigation does not hurt the nation’s tourism product.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville, who led a multi-agency team investigating the deaths said just over a week ago that The Bahamas will facilitate a request from the families of the guests to have a pathologist from abroad perform a second autopsy.