Sandals Beaches Resort to now exceed $150 Million, with final agreement anticipated in mid-November

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The long-awaited Beaches resort project in Exuma has expanded to over $150 million, with the final agreement expected to be executed by mid-November, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investments Chester Cooper confirmed at the Exuma Business Outlook.

Cooper, last month stated that Sandals Resorts International (SRI) and the government had agreed to terms related to Sandals’ Beaches resort development in Exuma, which was delayed due to a dispute over taxes owed to the government.

Despite the temporary closure of Sandals, Cooper emphasized that the local economy continues to show resilience, with 2025 performance already 2.2 percent ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Cooper highlighted that nearly $2 billion in new investment has been attracted to Exuma and its surrounding cays, spanning luxury resorts, residential developments, and eco-tourism projects. “We are building exciting brands here in the island of Exuma from Aman to Bvlgari at Cave Cay,” he said. These projects are expected to generate hundreds of construction jobs and up to 400 permanent hospitality and support roles, while also stimulating entrepreneurial opportunities across the island.

Addressing recent setbacks in air connectivity, Cooper noted the loss of Silver Airlines due to bankruptcy, which was outside the government’s control. “

Cooper also highlighted major developments, including Torch Cay in Little Exuma, a $270 million investment featuring residential lots, a beach club, spa, marina, and golf course. He noted that these projects, alongside the Beaches development, are expected to create year-round jobs, strengthen tourism, and generate spillover business opportunities throughout the island.

“These investments are not about the numbers. These are about people. These are about opportunities. These are about creating wealth and improving the quality of life for Exumians,” Cooper said.