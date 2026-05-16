San Salvador crash victim succumbs to injuries

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on the island of San Salvador are continuing an investigation into a traffic accident that occurred on Friday, 24th April 2026, on Queen’s Highway, Halls Landing, which has now claimed the life of a 43-year-old man.

According to initial reports, shortly after 9:00 a.m., a police officer who was off duty and travelling south along Queen’s Highway toward his residence was preparing to turn into his yard when a white Lexus vehicle overtook him at a reportedly high rate of speed. Moments later, the vehicle came to a sudden stop, arousing the officer’s suspicion.

Upon investigating, the officer discovered that the Lexus had collided with a black motorcycle. The motorcyclist, described as a dark-skinned male, was found lying on the roadway with severe bodily injuries. The Lexus sustained extensive damage to its front end and windshield, and the motorcycle, which became lodged at the vehicle’s front end, was also severely damaged.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to the local clinic. He was later airlifted to New Providence for further medical treatment.

On Friday, 15th May 2026, police were notified by medical personnel that the victim succumbed to his injuries while hospitalized at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The investigation continues.