Samsung Galaxy S21 series now available in The Bahamas

On Friday, April 9, customers can receive free Galaxy Buds and SmartTag with the purchase of the Galaxy S21

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Samsung Electronics Central America and the Caribbean has announced the availability of the Galaxy S21 series at carrier partners in The Bahamas.

Galaxy S fans can now choose between the new Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra devices and receive free Galaxy Buds and SmartTag with purchase.

The new phones feature an iconic and eye-catching design, an epic pro-level camera for users of any skill level and the most advanced processor ever seen in a Galaxy device.

Gianmarco Leri, mobile product manager at Samsung Central America & Caribbean, said: “We are living in a world in which mobile devices are in the center of our lives, and with so many of us working remotely and spending more time at home, we would like to offer a smartphone experience that meets the rigorous multimedia demands of our changing routines.

“We also recognize the importance of choice, especially now, and that is why the Galaxy S21 series gives you the freedom to choose the best device for your style and needs.”

Launch offer

Customers can receive free Galaxy Buds and SmartTag with the purchase of a Galaxy S21 Series smartphone via a limited time offer, available from tomorrow — Friday, April 9 — at Aliv and BTC stores.

Terms and conditions apply, and the offer is subject to carrier product availability. Contact your preferred carrier store for details on product availability and offer restrictions.

For more information, interested parties may visit samsung.com/latin_en or visit the company’s social media pages on Facebook at SamsungCaribbean, Instagram @Samsungcrbn and Twitter @Samsungcrbn.