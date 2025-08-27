Sampson Cay project opens new doors for local entrepreneurs

EXUMA, BAHAMAS — Yntegra Group, the developer of the upcoming Rosewood

Exuma resort on East Sampson Cay, has officially announced the first round of entrepreneurial

opportunities related to the project’s “heart of house,” where staff will live once the resort is

operational. These opportunities mark the latest milestone in Yntegra’s long-term commitment to

Bahamian empowerment and inclusive growth.

This initial rollout invites local entrepreneurs to express interest in operating essential services that will

support the 150 resort employees who will live and work on Sampson Cay. Business opportunities

include:

● A restaurant for staff dining

● A bakery and coffee shop

● A hair salon

● A Captain’s Lounge offering refreshments and leisure space

“We’ve said from the beginning that this project would prioritize Bahamians,” said Felipe MacLean,

founder and CEO of Yntegra Group. “Today’s announcement is another promise kept. These services are

not just for the comfort and well-being of the resort’s employees —they’re real, revenue-generating

business opportunities for local entrepreneurs who want to grow with us.”

In addition to currently working with about a dozen local vendors and service providers, the company

confirmed that nearly 20 Bahamian businesses have already signed up to partner with Yntegra on

aspects of the project, ranging from food service to logistics and construction, and that close to 200

individuals have expressed interest in job opportunities linked to both the construction and operational

phases.

This announcement follows last week’s press release by Bahamas Industries & Construction Company

Ltd. (BICCo), which shared that it had identified 146 prospective employees from the Exuma Cays and

beyond for the Sampson Cay Project. The momentum continues to build as interest grows from both

businesses and workers eager to contribute to the economic transformation in Exuma.

“Our work in Exuma is guided by respect for the people, the environment, and the future we’re building

together,” MacLean added. “These are the first of many entrepreneurial opportunities, and we’re just

getting started.”

Interested Bahamian entrepreneurs can apply or learn more by visiting:

www.sampsoncayproject.com/contact.