Salvation Army’s 90th Christmas luncheon feeds hundreds through drive-thru meal giveaway

Salvation Army brings the spirit of giving to 500 Bahamian families in need

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Salvation Army is determined to spread Christmas cheer this year, enlisting a team of volunteers to help feed those in need at its 90th annual community and senior’s luncheon.

More than 500 families on New Providence, Eleuthera and Grand Bahama were treated to a hot meal, gift voucher and children’s toys to help boost their Christmas spirits and give them a glimpse of hope in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.

Like the year before, the annual luncheon took the form of a drive-thru to adhere to social distancing protocols.

Roodolph Meo, Salvation Army divisional commander, said: “The Christmas luncheon is an event that the Salvation Army carries out every year, but due to the pandemic, we have shifted the focus from feasting in a room to hosting a drive-thru food drive.

“This year, we were able to assist over 500 families. Imagine them sitting down and eating their ham and turkeys after they have received these vouchers, along with toys for their children.

“This was our way of helping to bring hope and comfort to those who may be frustrated with what is happening in the world right now.”

The Salvation Army hosts its 90th annual Christmas luncheon in December 2021, handing out food and toys to the community. The Salvation Army hosts its 90th annual Christmas luncheon in December 2021, handing out food and toys to the community. The Salvation Army hosts its 90th annual Christmas luncheon in December 2021, handing out food and toys to the community. Boxes of supplies to be handed out to the community during the Salvation Army’s 90th annual Christmas luncheon in December 2021.

The Salvation’s Army’s annual Christmas luncheon is a treasured tradition that brings together those in need to enjoy a holiday celebration specially curated for them to feel remembered and cared for.

Over the past 90 years, the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas luncheon has provided an opportunity for those who are often overlooked in society to partake in holiday festivities during the Christmas season.

CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank and CBS Bahamas sponsored this year’s event.

Committed to doing the most good, the Salvation Army remains on the frontlines, assisting those most vulnerable in the community. Their annual Christmas luncheon is a part of the organization’s Christmas Cheer Program, an extension of their year-round Feeding Program.

To learn more about the Salvation Army or make a difference in the lives of those in your community, visit salvationarmybahamas.org or call the Salvation Army at 242-393-2340.