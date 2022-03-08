SALUTING OUR ‘HEROES’: Minister of Social Services and Urban Development underscores importance of gender equality on International Women’s Day 2022

having equal rights, equal pay, and equal participation in political life as their male counterparts. Gender equality is a necessary vehicle to achieving sustainable development.

The Bahamas as a Member State to the United Nations adopted the Sustainable Development Goals in the year 2015. Sustainable Development Goal #5 “Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.”

We must seize the moment to reimagine: our economy, our society and our political system. We must leave no one behind. Achieving this Sustainable Development Goal is priority and paramount to the sustainable development of our country.

The devasting Hurricanes over the past Twenty (20) years along with Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 Pandemic have highlighted our nation’s environmental, health and economic vulnerabilities. As a Small Island