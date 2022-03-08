SALUTING OUR ‘HEROES’: Minister of Social Services and Urban Development underscores importance of gender equality on International Women’s Day 2022

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In recognizing International Women’s Day, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Obie Wilchcombe has drawn attention to what he said is an important link to gender equality and sustainable development of societies, noting that The Bahamas must leave no one behind as it seeks to achieve this sustainable goal
I am delighted to salute women of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas on the observance of the United Nations International Day, which is celebrated on the 8th March each year.
The United Nations theme for 2022 International Women’s Day is “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow,” draws attention to the important link between gender equality and sustainable development of societies. According to the United Nations, “Women and girls represent half of the world’s population,” and The Bahamas 2010 Census there were “170,257 males and 181,204 females for a sex ratio of 94 males per 100 females.” This should translate into women and girls
having equal rights, equal pay, and equal participation in political life as their male counterparts. Gender equality is a necessary vehicle to achieving sustainable development.
The Bahamas as a Member State to the United Nations adopted the Sustainable Development Goals in the year 2015. Sustainable Development Goal #5 “Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.”
We must seize the moment to reimagine: our economy, our society and our political system. We must leave no one behind. Achieving this Sustainable Development Goal is priority and paramount to the sustainable development of our country.
The devasting Hurricanes over the past Twenty (20) years along with Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 Pandemic have highlighted our nation’s environmental, health and economic vulnerabilities. As a Small Island
Developing State (SIDS), The Bahamas Government recognizes its vulnerabilities and is working assiduously with local, regional and international partners to mitigate these challenges. Men, women, boys and girls with disabilities are among the most vulnerable, but have also proven themselves to be resilient.
Women have also served at the frontline as Social Workers, healthcare providers and first responders in the face of environmental, health and economic challenges. We salute everyone one of them for being our “sheroes.”
As a country, we are committed to support the United Nations Gender Equality Conventions, which seek greater equity and equality for women. In 1993, The Bahamas ratified the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). This was a significant step toward the promotion of political, economic and social empowerment of women. I support and commend all Non-Government Organizations
for their strong commitment towards achieving the full implementation of the CEDAW Convention and the Committee’s Recommendations, to promote and protect the rights of women and girls in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas.
International Women’s Day provides an excellent opportunity to highlight and celebrate the achievements of women and women organizations, [that] have contributed to the continued sustainable development of our Bahamas. The Women of the Suffrage Movement in their historic role brought about and actualized the democracy envisioned in the Constitution. Women have served in the highest offices in the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of Government and law enforcement.
March is a significant month as we celebrate International Women’s Day in collaboration with Social Workers Month, I wish to take this opportunity to invite you, the members of the various NGOs and the General
Public to participate in the events planned for International Women’s Day and activities organized by the Department of Social Services for Social Workers Month.
On Tuesday 8th March, the Department of Gender and Family Affairs is scheduled to host an Educational Forum on Gender Equality at The University of The Bahamas between the hours of 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in recognition of International Women’s Day.
Together we can ensure “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow!” May God bless all women and girls on this International Women’s Day.
May God Bless The Commonwealth of The Bahamas.